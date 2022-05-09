Anti-Abortion Group in Wisconsin Is Hit by Arson, Authorities Say

The headquarters of an anti-abortion group in Madison, Wis., was set on fireplace on Sunday morning in an act of vandalism that included the tried use of a Molotov cocktail and graffiti that learn “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either,” in line with the police.

No one within the group, Wisconsin Family Action, was within the constructing on the time, and there have been no accidents reported. Although the Molotov cocktail that was thrown by a window didn’t ignite, the vandal or vandals began one other fireplace close by, the authorities stated. The fireplace burned a part of a wall.

The Madison Police Department didn’t say whether or not it had made any arrests or whether or not multiple individual was concerned.

“We have made our federal partners aware of this incident and are working with them and the Madison Fire Department as we investigate this arson,” the division stated in a press release.