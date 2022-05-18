Anti-corruption boss warns IBAC needs powers to search suspects, seize phones
“Legislative reform is always a slow process, regrettably,” he mentioned. “We have a more prescriptive regime than any other integrity commissioners, and that’s a good thing.
“It creates burdens for us from time to time, but I think it’s a good thing.”
When requested whether or not Victorians may place confidence in the integrity of outcomes when the company was underfunded, Redlich mentioned “oversight capabilities” allowed IBAC to stay efficient.
“If the process being followed within Victoria Police turns out to be inadequate, we can identify that,” he mentioned.
Earlier this month, the integrity company’s resolution to interview Premier Daniel Andrews privately as a part of separate investigations into department stacking inside the Labor Party and corrupt land offers in Melbourne’s outer south-east came under fire.
Loading
The Victorian opposition, former Labor minister Adem Somyurek and different commentators questioned IBAC’s independence over its resolution to interview Andrews in non-public hearings as a part of operations Watts and Sandon.
After repeatedly stating that he was unable to consult with the case immediately on Wednesday, Redlich defended the company’s course of by stating that it may by no means name a witness in public except it was assured the questioning wouldn’t unreasonably influence the particular person’s fame.
“I think there’s a profound misunderstanding,” he mentioned. “We’re not like a Royal Commission.”
The Morning Edition e-newsletter is our information to the day’s most vital and attention-grabbing tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.