Anti-corruption boss warns IBAC needs powers to search suspects, seize phones

“Legislative reform is always a slow process, regrettably,” he mentioned. “We have a more prescriptive regime than any other integrity commissioners, and that’s a good thing.

“It creates burdens for us from time to time, but I think it’s a good thing.”

When requested whether or not Victorians may place confidence in the integrity of outcomes when the company was underfunded, Redlich mentioned “oversight capabilities” allowed IBAC to stay efficient.

“If the process being followed within Victoria Police turns out to be inadequate, we can identify that,” he mentioned.