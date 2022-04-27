Anti-Defamation League audit finds New York led nation in antisemitic crimes in 2021, assaults surged to all-time high

NEW YORK — A year-long overview of antisemitic incidents discovered New York led the nation in hate crimes in opposition to Jewish individuals.

Assaults surged to an all-time excessive, in keeping with the report, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday.

The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks antisemitism, held a digital information convention outlining the results of an audit of crimes in opposition to Jewish individuals in 2021 as pandemic restrictions got here to an finish.

“It’s despicable and disgraceful that it happens, and there’s not enough people in authority calling it out,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated.

Last yr, there have been 416 incidents in New York City, a 24 % enhance over 2020. Fifty-one incidents had been assaults – probably the most ever recorded and a 325 % rise over 2020.

“People beaten and brutalized in broad daylight, without any provocation, attacked for the crime of wearing a kippah,” Greenblatt stated.

In April, surveillance in Williamsburg, Brooklyn captured a gaggle attacking a 21-year-old Hassidic man carrying conventional clothes. In February, a 20-year-old Jewish man was punched in Midwood; the identical suspect additionally tried to assault a 14-year-old.

The overview discovered notable will increase in:

Antisemitic harassment (183)

Vandalism (182)

Cases involving swastikas (161)

In New Jersey, antisemitic incidents final yr spiked to 370 – a 25 % enhance from 2020.

Nationally, crimes in opposition to Jewish individuals reached a historic excessive of greater than 2,700 – a 34 % soar.

Data exhibits there was a gentle decline in incidents from 2001 to 2016. The numbers spiked in 2016 and have been trending upward since.

“I think there’s a lot of ways people can help,” stated Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ regional director. “Each of us have a responsibility calling out hate and misinformation.”

The ADL stated colleges want to higher educate college students about bias.

“We need to see schools introduce anti-bias, anti-hate, Holocaust education content to their students, so we can inoculate our kids before intolerance takes hold,” Greenblatt stated.

The ADL plans to work carefully with legislation enforcement to trace tendencies and goals to stop antisemitic statements and behaviors from escalating into violent assaults.