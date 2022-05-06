Anti-government protest strike in Sri Lanka shuts schools, businesses

Thousands of outlets, colleges and companies closed on Friday as private and non-private sector employees in Sri Lanka went on strike, demanding the president and the federal government step down for his or her mishandling of the island’s worst monetary disaster in many years.

Hit laborious by the pandemic, rising oil costs and tax cuts by the federal government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka has been left with as little as $50 million in useable international reserves, the nation’s finance minister stated this week.

Shortages of imported meals, gasoline and medicines has led to greater than a month of sporadically violent anti-government protests. On Friday, retailers had been shuttered in main cities across the nation and commuters had been left stranded as non-public bus and practice operators joined the strike.

The major practice station in Colombo’s industrial capital was closed on Friday morning and solely public buses had been operational on the terminal close by.

Healthcare employees additionally joined the strike, although emergency companies remained operational.

Hundreds of college college students and different protesters remained camped outdoors the primary highway to parliament the place they began a sit-in on Thursday. Some hung their underwear on the barricades as an insult to the political management. Messages like “Gotta go home” – a rallying cry from the protests – had been scrawled on a number of the underpants and vests.

“We are here because we are sick and tired of politicians lying to us. We want the president and this government to go home,” stated Purnima Muhandiram, a 42-year-old promoting skilled.

Opposition chief Sajith Premadasa advised parliament on Friday the opposition needs to maneuver a no-confidence movement towards the president and the federal government subsequent week.

Rajapaksa has refused to step down, as an alternative repeatedly calling for a unity authorities led by him.

“We have called multiple times for the formation of a unity government or an interim government but it is the opposition that has refused to extend support,” chief authorities whip and public safety minister Prasanna Ranatunge advised parliament on Friday.

