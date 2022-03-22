Anti-graft probes position Chinese banks in tight spot | china, graft, corruption, antigraft, probe, arrest, transparency | FinanceAsia

The not too long ago introduced outcomes of anti-corruption investigations into the exercise of main Chinese banks, have positioned them between a rock and a tough place

Evidence of corruption amongst prime banking administration and loans professionals is widespread, based on the Chinese authorities’s announcement on anti-corruption investigations, on February 24

In specific, a number of instances have been highlighted at main Chinese state-owned coverage financial institution, China Development Bank In January 2021, Hu Huaibang, a former chairman of the financial institution was sentenced to life in jail as a result of corruption, and on January 26, the Chinese authorities announced that moreover, the financial institution’s former vp, He Xinxiang, can be expelled from the…