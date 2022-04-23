‘Anti-Liberal groupies’: John Howard blasts ‘teal’ independents

“They don’t represent disgruntled Liberals,” he mentioned. “They represent a group in the community that wants to destroy the Liberal government, it’s as simple as that.”

Declaring Prime Minister Scott Morrison had demonstrated a “mastery of the detail of government”, Howard mentioned: “Being in charge of a government is not easy. You can’t wing it, you can’t make it up on the spot … You’ve got to know at least roughly what the unemployment rate is.”

Howard mentioned Albanese’s failure to call the proper unemployment fee attracted a lot consideration as a result of it “symbolised an inadequacy for the job” and a lack of understanding on financial points.

If the error had been made by former treasurers Peter Costello or Paul Keating then nobody would have made a giant deal of it, he mentioned.

On the day Albanese made the gaffe, Howard offered some cowl for the opposition chief: “Anthony Albanese didn’t know the employment rate, so what?” he advised reporters on the time.