‘Anti-Liberal groupies’: John Howard blasts ‘teal’ independents
“They don’t represent disgruntled Liberals,” he mentioned. “They represent a group in the community that wants to destroy the Liberal government, it’s as simple as that.”
Declaring Prime Minister Scott Morrison had demonstrated a “mastery of the detail of government”, Howard mentioned: “Being in charge of a government is not easy. You can’t wing it, you can’t make it up on the spot … You’ve got to know at least roughly what the unemployment rate is.”
Howard mentioned Albanese’s failure to call the proper unemployment fee attracted a lot consideration as a result of it “symbolised an inadequacy for the job” and a lack of understanding on financial points.
If the error had been made by former treasurers Peter Costello or Paul Keating then nobody would have made a giant deal of it, he mentioned.
On the day Albanese made the gaffe, Howard offered some cowl for the opposition chief: “Anthony Albanese didn’t know the employment rate, so what?” he advised reporters on the time.
Even although the Liberal Party holds Bennelong with a seemingly protected margin of 6.9 per cent, each events consider the end result within the multicultural seat shall be extraordinarily shut on election evening.
Albanese was campaigning within the voters alongside Labor candidate Jerome Laxale, a former Ryde mayor, earlier than being identified with COVID-19.
Loading
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg campaigned in Bennelong final week alongside Liberal candidate Simon Kennedy, a former associate on the McKinsey consultancy agency.
Kennedy grew up within the Bennelong space and attended Epping Boys High School, however is working to boost his profile within the voters after spending a number of years working within the US. He was residing in Maroubra, in Sydney’s japanese suburbs, earlier than being preselected for the seat.
Kennedy mentioned he was anticipating a “fierce and tight” election end result, warning Liberal members: “We must fight to keep Bennelong blue. We must mobilise and mobilise now.”