Anti-mosquito measures mobilise to head off Japanese encephalitis threat
“We will have all of our on-ground mosquito spraying arsenal in action, which includes an expanded fleet of 21 spray trucks, four all-terrain vehicles and the newest addition, two electric mozzie buggies,” lord mayor Adrian Schrinner stated.
“About 1400 of our known 2400 breeding sites were triggered by the recent rainfall and the action we take now will put a stop to a severe post-flood mosquito problem.”
Moreton Bay Regional Council introduced a lift to its mosquito administration program on Friday, saying it had put council officers out to extend spraying actions.
“We’re targeting fresh water mozzies right now, then when waters recede around salt marshes we will launch aerial treatments in those areas,” mayor Peter Flannery stated in an announcement.
“It’s important to note that the aerial treatments in the eastern areas target mosquito larvae, not adults which are already flying around.”
Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud warned that JEV posed a “real threat” and stated vaccines have been being distributed to high-risk areas to attempt to include any additional outbreak.
“The fact that it has effectively spread right across the eastern seaboard and into South Australia says that this is a real threat that we need to take seriously,” Mr Littleproud instructed ABC Radio National on Monday.
“There’s been another tranche [of vaccines] that has come in, there’ll be another one that will be brought in as well.”
Griffith University mosquito-borne sickness knowledgeable Ali Zaid stated extra wanted to be executed to observe for JEV.
“The extent of JEV distribution needs to be assessed and confirmed through mosquito surveillance and mapping studies,” Dr Zaid stated.
He stated whereas a vaccine for JEV was obtainable, most individuals wouldn’t have entry to it in the intervening time, and there was no vaccine for different mosquito-borne sicknesses like Ross River fever.
But he stated there was easy issues individuals can do to decrease their danger of catching the sicknesses.
“Using mosquito repellents with DEET [N, N-diethylmetatoluamide] or picaridin, avoiding being outdoors at dusk and dawn and eliminating pooled stagnant water (pots, saucers, puddles) around the house are the best ways to limit these mosquitoes breeding.”