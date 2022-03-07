Anti-mosquito measures mobilise to head off Japanese encephalitis threat

“We will have all of our on-ground mosquito spraying arsenal in action, which includes an expanded fleet of 21 spray trucks, four all-terrain vehicles and the newest addition, two electric mozzie buggies,” lord mayor Adrian Schrinner stated.

“About 1400 of our known 2400 breeding sites were triggered by the recent rainfall and the action we take now will put a stop to a severe post-flood mosquito problem.”

Moreton Bay Regional Council introduced a lift to its mosquito administration program on Friday, saying it had put council officers out to extend spraying actions.

“We’re targeting fresh water mozzies right now, then when waters recede around salt marshes we will launch aerial treatments in those areas,” mayor Peter Flannery stated in an announcement.

“It’s important to note that the aerial treatments in the eastern areas target mosquito larvae, not adults which are already flying around.”