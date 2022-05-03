Europe
Anti-Russia sanctions not to be removed without Moscow-Kiev agreements — Scholz
The sanctions in opposition to Russia can’t be eliminated with out
agreements reached by Kiev and Moscow, German Chancellor Olaf
Scholz mentioned in an interview broadcast by the ZDF TV channel on
Monday, Trend
studies citing TASS.
“We is not going to carry sanctions with out [Russia reaching] agreements
with Ukraine,” he mentioned, including that Russian President Vladimir
Putin “should reach agreements with Ukraine.” This shouldn’t be
“an imposed peace,” wherein Russia will dictate its phrases,
Chancellor famous.