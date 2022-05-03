Anti-Russia sanctions not to be removed without Moscow-Kiev agreements — Scholz

The sanctions in opposition to Russia can’t be eliminated with out

agreements reached by Kiev and Moscow, German Chancellor Olaf

Scholz mentioned in an interview broadcast by the ZDF TV channel on

Monday, Trend

studies citing TASS.

“We is not going to carry sanctions with out [Russia reaching] agreements

with Ukraine,” he mentioned, including that Russian President Vladimir

Putin “should reach agreements with Ukraine.” This shouldn’t be

“an imposed peace,” wherein Russia will dictate its phrases,

Chancellor famous.