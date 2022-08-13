Anti-Trust Body Approves Adani Group’s Acquisition Of ACC, Ambuja Cements

New Delhi:

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for the acquisition of Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd by the Adani Group.

In a tweet on Friday, the watchdog stated it has authorised the “acquisition of the stake in Holderind Investments, Ambuja Cements and ACC by Endeavour Trade and Investment”.

The proposed mixture entails acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Holderind Investments Ltd by Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd.

Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd is a Mauritius-based firm and belongs to the Adani Group.

Holderind Investments is held by Holderfin BV and belongs to the Switzerland-based Holcim group and is a holding firm of cement producers Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd.

Holderind Investments owned 63.11 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements and 4.48 per cent stake in ACC and additional, Ambuja held 50.05 per cent stake in ACC.

In May, Adani Group introduced a deal to amass a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd’s companies in India — Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd.

Along with it, Adani Group had made an open provide to each the businesses’ public shareholders to amass 26 per cent stake every within the agency.

The regulator additionally authorised Endeavour’s open provide for additional acquisition of stake buy of as much as 26 per cent stake every in Ambuja Cements and ACC.

Deals past a sure threshold require approval from the regulator, which retains a tab on unfair enterprise practices within the market.

