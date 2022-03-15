Anti-war protester in studio interrupts live Russian news broadcast

An anti-war protester interrupted a dwell information bulletin on Russia’s state TV Channel One on Monday, holding up an indication behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the struggle in Ukraine.

The signal, in English and Russian, learn: “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you here.” Another phrase, which seemed like “Russians against war”, was partly obscured.

The extraordinary act of dissent came about on day 19 of the struggle which started when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a particular army operation.

“Stop the war. No to war,” the girl protester could possibly be heard shouting, because the information anchor continued to learn from her teleprompter.

The protester could possibly be seen and heard for a number of seconds earlier than the channel switched to a special report back to take away her from the display screen.

“Wow, that girl is cool,” Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed opposition chief Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter.

She posted a video of the incident, which rapidly racked up greater than 2.6 million views.

Pro-Kremlin channel

State TV is the primary supply of stories for a lot of thousands and thousands of Russians, and carefully follows the Kremlin line that Russia was compelled to behave in Ukraine to demilitarise and “denazify” the nation, and to defend Russian-speakers there in opposition to “genocide”. Ukraine and many of the world have condemned that as a false pretext for an invasion of a democratic nation.

The lady was named by OVD-Info, an impartial protest-monitoring group, and by the top of the Agora human rights group, as Marina Ovsyannikova, an worker of the channel.

Pavel Chikov, head of Agora, mentioned she had been arrested and brought to a Moscow police station. Tass information company mentioned she could face prices underneath a regulation in opposition to discrediting the armed forces, citing a regulation enforcement supply.

The regulation, handed on March 4, makes public actions geared toward discrediting Russia’s military unlawful and bans the unfold of pretend information or the “public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”. The offence carries a jail time period of as much as 15 years.

In a video recorded earlier than the incident and posted on-line, a lady who seemed to be Ovsyannikova described herself as a Channel One worker and mentioned she was ashamed to have labored for years spreading Kremlin propaganda. She mentioned her father was Ukrainian, and her mom Russian.

“What is happening now in Ukraine is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor country. The responsibility for that aggression lies on the conscience of only one man, and that man is Vladimir Putin,” she mentioned.

“Now the whole world has turned away from us and the next 10 generations of our descendants will not wash away the shame of this fratricidal war,” she mentioned.

She urged Russians to exit and show.

Authorities have damaged up anti-war protests. According to OVD-Info, which screens protests and offers authorized help to these detained, a complete of 14,911 individuals have been arrested.

