Anti-xenophobia group is challenging the JMPD’s prohibition on march | News24

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Policing Department (JMPD) has denied an software for a march by an anti-xenophobic motion that has been shaped to cease the rising assaults on overseas nationals.

The Kopanang Africa’s Anti-Xenophobia (KAAX) is a motion by anti-xenophobia activists that was refused permission to march on Monday in Johannesburg.

Two of KAAX’s actions within the Free-State and Cape-Town have been permitted to go forward with the march.

Daniel McKinley who’s the KAAX’s actions chief informed news24 that they have been upset that they weren’t capable of go forward with the march and have filed an pressing software to overturn the JMPD’s resolution.

“We have filed an urgent application for a hearing to overturn the prohibition, we will be going to court tomorrow,” McKinley stated.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed that the march was not authorised by regulation enforcement based mostly on two elements regarding the specter of a violent scenario, and the failure of KAAX in retracting the march poster doing the rounds on social media.

“We have seen other groups saying that they’ll also conduct a march opposing the proposed march. For Law Enforcement to avert the serious threat and possible violent situation, the march was not authorised,” Fihla stated.

The marches towards the assault and intimidation of unlawful immigrants have been linked to Operation Dudula, which McKinley alleged is advocating hatred and division in society.

“We don’t see any role that Dudula is playing in our society, It is only essentially to fan the flames of division and hatred for immigrants, which is vigilantism,” McKinley stated.

He additional emphasised that the problems that Dudula is addressing shouldn’t be addressed by people, the nation has a dysfunctional immigration system which is accountable.

“If people are serious about dealing with some of the crises… involving immigrants in our society, they must not attack or victimise immigrants themselves who are trying to make a living or trying to escape prosecution, instead they should look at the government’s failure [to instigate] a proper immigration system.” McKinley added.

The Kopanang group plans to go forward with the march on the 26 March 2022, after the courtroom end result that will likely be heard on 22 March 2022.

“South Africa is a democratic country, so they are free to take it up with any court of law,” Fihla stated.

