Antigua And Barbuda Tourism Authority Strategizes With Newly Selected Us Market Travel Advisory Board | Antigua Tribune

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) has chosen a “dynamic” and “remarkable” group of journey commerce professionals throughout the United States to take a seat on a brand new ABTA (USA) Travel Advisory Board for the interval September 2022/September 2023.

The board members, house owners of journey companies throughout the mid-west, south-east, east coast and west coast of the USA have been chosen due to their robust relationship with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s US Office, the fervour they’ve for the vacation spot, and the vital function they play within the journey trade.

The journey professionals have agreed to supply their help and steerage to the ABTA for a one-year interval, because the Authority seeks to exponentially improve arrivals from the US market.

Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, The Hon. Charles Fernandez, talking at a dinner held at Sandals Grande Antigua Resort to acknowledge the newly chosen board members mentioned, “I feel privileged and honoured to be in your company this evening because I know of your commitment – and your mission – to help our tourism product grow.”

The Minister thanked the group for his or her unwavering assist significantly throughout the current years and for his or her partnership. “We benefit from your knowledge and expertise, so I would also like to congratulate those of you who have had careers spanning more than 30 years in the travel industry and who are proud owners and managers in in your respective field”, mentioned the tourism minister.

Commenting on the week, US Director of Tourism Dean Fenton mentioned, “The last few days have been very productive. The group has been engaged in strategic think tank sessions, producing big ideas that will help Antigua and Barbuda stand-out and drive more business to the destination from the US.”

The commerce companions spent 5 days in Antigua, familiarizing themselves with the most recent vacation spot updates, and brainstorming.

Chair of the Advisory Board Brenda O’Neale mentioned, “The real purpose and mission of the Board is to create true value for the destination while we look forward, not backward, and present ideas that will allow the advanced uniqueness of Antigua and Barbuda to shine through. I am especially proud to be a part of a team that cares deeply about Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism and the travel industry at large.”

The 2022/2023 Board members are: Brenda O’Neale – With This Ring Destination Weddings and Honeymoons, Debra Brown – SmartBird World Travel, Susan Berman – Berman Travel, Terry Strauss – Dedham Travel, Niki Rakowitz – Care Travel, Edouard Jean – Massive Travels, Tom Varghese – Travel Tom and Donna Borrelli – Hamden Travel.

