Antigua says it is willing to help UK seize Abramovich yachts | Antigua Tribune

(Reuters) – Antigua and Barbuda is keen to assist Britain seize yachts owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, the Caribbean nation mentioned on Friday, including London should search such help by way of a world treaty.

The Financial Times first reported the vessels Halo and Garcon, presently moored in Antigua and Barbuda, had been owned by Abramovich by way of a British Virgin Islands firm that was on the Britain’s sanctions listing.

Antigua alone would don’t have any strategy to seize or detain the vessels as a result of they haven’t been linked to any crimes dedicated there, mentioned Ronald Sanders, the nation’s ambassador to the United States.

Doing so would require a proper request beneath the 2 international locations’ mutual authorized help treaty, a standard mechanism by which nations cooperate with each other to assist implement legal guidelines.

“We’ve said that we’re quite happy to cooperate, but under the rule of law,” Sanders mentioned in a phone interview.

“The only way we can (seize the vessels) is if the British in their mutual legal assistance treaty request establish that this is a person they want because he has committed some crime.”

A March 29 letter from the British Virgin Islands to Antigua and Barbuda, seen by Reuters, says Abramovich is the proprietor of the agency Wenham Overseas Limited.

Reuters was unable to acquire remark from Wenham Overseas Limited or Abramovich, who on Tuesday made a shock look at peace talks in Istanbul meant to finish Russia’s struggle in Ukraine.

A letter written to Antigua’s customs company by regulation agency Ince Germany, seen by Reuters, says that Abramovich “is neither part of the ownership structure nor is he a beneficiary of the M/Y ‘Garcon’.”

The letter, signed by Ince Germany accomplice Jan Hungar, says the “ownership structure of the M/Y ‘GARCON’ contains of (sic) non-sanctioned companies and individuals only”.

See additionally

Hungar didn’t instantly reply to an electronic mail in search of further data.

Superyachts linked to Abramovich, collectively price an estimated $1.2 billion, have been docked in southwest Turkey since final week.

Western governments have focused Abramovich and a number of other different Russian oligarchs with sanctions as they search to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over the invasion of Ukraine.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it solely takes a minute. If you may, please contemplate supporting us with an everyday quantity every month. Thank you.