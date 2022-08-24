Antilles set to spin the drill bit at Cuban copper-gold projects

Antilles Gold has outlined its plans for an expansive exploration marketing campaign throughout its Cuban tasks beginning with a 2000m drill program on the firm’s El Pilar copper-gold deposit resulting from begin this week.

The preliminary work might be adopted by a 7000m core drilling program specializing in the higher gold area and decrease copper zones of the El Pilar oxide deposit from January subsequent 12 months.

The follow-up drilling program is aimed toward establishing JORC sources and a scoping research by June subsequent 12 months for a proposed open-pit mine.

Antilles may even start an aeromagnetic survey at its New Horizons deposit in central Cuba in March to get a greater understanding of identified deposits, together with residual ore at 4 beforehand producing copper-zinc mines at Antonio, San Fernando, Santa Rosa, and Los Cerros.

The survey will moreover discover 16 additional mineralised targets, a few of that are gold and silver wealthy.

The firm says this system’s goal is to check if outcomes from historic shallow drilling of the oxide copper-gold deposit are dependable and to find out if copper grades are more likely to be replicated at depth, which is able to present a sign of the deposit’s prospectivity.

The ASX-listed explorer is in partnership with the Cuban Government’s mining firm GeoMinera SA, having shaped three way partnership Minera La Victoria SA in 2020.

GeoMinera can be Antilles’ associate in a three way partnership that expects to launch development of the La Demajagua gold-silver open-pit mine on the Isle of Youth in south-west Cuba early subsequent 12 months.

The firm says it expects the La Demajagua undertaking to provide about 100,000 ounces of gold equal per 12 months in focus for eight years, with underground operations predicted to proceed for 10 extra years.

Antilles has excessive hopes for the El Pilar undertaking after Canadian mining consultancy BBA International was commissioned to offer the evaluation of the potential scale of mineralisation on the web site.

The goal vary outlined by BBA for the entire El Pilar undertaking is between about 2 to three million tonnes, returning gold of between 1.51 and a pair of.31 g/t for 96,900 to 224,900 oz.

The copper vary is for grades between 0.53 and 0.81 per cent for 23.26 to 53.98 million kilos.

Antilles is anticipating assay outcomes from its newest spherical of drilling at El Pilar in about October.

