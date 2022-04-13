*The European Union has an obligation to defend and emphasise our

elementary values, together with respect for human dignity, freedom, equality,

and respect for human rights, together with the rights of individuals belonging to

minorities. For these causes, the European Economic and Social Committee

(EESC) strongly supported the institution of the European Commission’s

Strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life at its March

plenary.*

Any type of antisemitism is incompatible with European values and norms and

poses a menace to the way forward for a democratic Europe. “*The EESC firmly

believes that antisemitism is a test of the European idea, the rule of law,

fundamental rights, and democracy*,” explains rapporteur *Ákos Topolánszky*.

To extra successfully implement the technique, the Committee recommends {that a}

everlasting unit be established at Council stage to observe and fight

antisemitism, reinforcing the work of the European Commission and the

European Parliament. In addition, the EESC endorses the working definition

of antisemitism adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance

(IHRA) and strongly encourages all Member States to undertake it and use it as

the inspiration for his or her coverage motion.

*Fostering Jewish life*

The Committee applauds the technique for looking for not solely to deal with

antisemitism but additionally to foster Jewish life, and work in the direction of public

insurance policies and neighborhood cooperation selling mutual acceptance.

The EESC deems it important to grasp the roots and causes of all types

of violence towards Jewish people and communities with a purpose to have the opportunity

to take efficient motion, not solely by prison justice, but additionally

by a simpler system of motion at neighborhood and societal stage.

This contains help for awareness-raising campaigns on

non-discrimination, help for coaching goal teams on recognising and

responding to hate speech and hate crime, and help and funding for

monitoring, information assortment and reporting actions.

Moreover, as an integral a part of the European identification, Jewish tradition should

be made extra accessible to residents and most people. The Committee

calls on the EU establishments, the Member States, the social companions and

civil society organisations to correctly current and have fun the Jewish

neighborhood’s position within the EU as an important and inalienable a part of a standard

tradition.

*Social media*

The Committee believes that every one constitutional and EU authorized devices

needs to be constantly used to sort out antisemitic content material within the media,

whereas bettering information and understanding of Jewish life by extra

balanced and delicate reporting.

In most instances, the illustration of Jewish communities and their members

in conventional and social media could be very restricted, focusing totally on the

influence of antisemitic violence and terrorism, in addition to the collective

reminiscence of the Holocaust in Europe. However, there’s a have to additionally current

constructive content material past this as recognition of the significance of social

coexistence.

*International points*

As a closing level, the EESC encourages the European Commission to offer the

combat towards antisemitism and the strategic agenda for the promotion of

Jewish life a robust exterior dimension in all points of the cooperation

with third international locations and worldwide organisations. The Committee factors

to the devices of our neighbourhood coverage and growth cooperation,

in addition to the devices for bringing EU candidate international locations nearer to

the EU, as applicable mechanisms for combating antisemitism and selling

Jewish life.

