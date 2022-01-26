Antitrust: Commission re-adopts decision and fines Telefónica and Pharol (formerly Portugal Telecom) €79,040,000 for entering into a non-compete agreement

The European Commission has re-adopted a choice in opposition to Telefónica and Pharol (previously Portugal Telecom) and has imposed a positive of €66,894,000 on Telefónica and of €12,146,000 on Pharol forentering right into a non-compete settlement, in breach of EU antitrust guidelines. In January 2013, the Commission adopted a choice imposing fines on Telefónica and Portugal Telecom for agreeing to not compete with one another on the Iberian telecommunications markets. In June 2016, the General Court fully upheld the Commission’s findings with regard to the infringement of EU antitrust guidelines by the 2 firms and their legal responsibility for it, however annulled the fines imposed by the Commission.

The General Court discovered that the Commission ought to have examined the events’ arguments that there was no potential competitors between them in sure markets and that these markets ought to have been excluded from the worth of the gross sales on the idea of which the fines have been calculated (instances T-216/13 and T-208/13).

The General Court’s judgment was later confirmed by the judgment of the Court of Justice of 13 December 2017. The resolution takes full account of the General Court’s judgment and excludes, after additional evaluation, these providers from the worth of gross sales for which insurmountable boundaries to entry have been discovered to exist and for which the events have been thus not in potential competitors with one another throughout the interval of software of the non-compete clause.

The resolution re-imposes fines on Telefónica and Pharol for coming into right into a non-compete settlement. The newly imposed fines use the identical parameters as regards gravity, period and aggravating and mitigating circumstances as within the 2013 Commission resolution. The amending resolution will probably be made out there beneath the case quantity AT.39839 within the public case register on the Commission’s competition website.

