Antitrust: Commission seeks feedback on commitments offered by Insurance Ireland concerning access to its data sharing platform

The European Commission invitations feedback on commitments provided by Insurance Ireland, an affiliation of Irish insurers, to deal with competitors considerations concerning entry to its Insurance Link data change system. On 14 May 2019, the Commission opened a proper investigation into Insurance Ireland’s conduct. In June 2021, the Commission issued a Statement of Objections outlining its preliminary view that Insurance Ireland had breached EU antitrust guidelines by proscribing competitors within the Irish motorized vehicle insurance coverage market. To tackle the Commission’s considerations, Insurance Ireland has provided the next commitments: (i) to make the entry to the Insurance Link data change system impartial from any membership to Insurance Ireland; (ii) to alter the entry standards to Insurance Link and make them honest, goal, clear and non-discriminatory; (iii) to ascertain a brand new Insurance Link software process with an outlined timeline that might be dealt with by an impartial Application Officer; (iv) to ascertain a value and utilization primarily based charge mannequin and to make sure that a good, clear, and non-discriminatory charge might be charged to Insurance Link customers; (v) to make sure that the factors for changing into member of the Insurance Ireland affiliation might be honest, goal, clear and non-discriminatory. The provided commitments would stay in pressure for 10 years. The Commission invitations all events to submit their views inside one month from the publication of a abstract of the commitments within the Official Journal. The full textual content of the commitments might be obtainable on DG Competition’s web site. A press launch is obtainable online.

Share this text: