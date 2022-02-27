Antiwar protesters take to the streets around the world in support of Ukraine

toggle caption Yann Schreiber/AFP by way of Getty Images

As Russian troops invade Ukraine, antiwar protesters have been gathering all over the world to reveal in opposition to Russian aggression.

Thousands took to the streets on Saturday in main rallies throughout Europe whereas protests have been reported as distant as Japan, Iran, Australia and the U.S.

Some of the protests have occurred in Russia, a rustic not used to outspoken activism. According to OVD-Info, which screens human rights abuses in Russia, at the very least 492 individuals have been arrested at antiwar protests Saturday in 34 Russian cities. That brings whole arrests to greater than 3,000 since protests started Thursday.

Elsewhere, many gathered at Russian embassies. In Dublin, demonstrators gathered outdoors the Russian Embassy for a 3rd consecutive day, RTE reported. Some Irish politicians concerned within the protest have been calling for Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov to be expelled from the nation.

In London, hundreds gathered outdoors the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in Kensington. Local media reported that some protesters have been throwing eggs on the constructing. At occasions in Manchester, Newcastle and Bristol, protesters known as on Vladimir Putin to withdraw, the Daily Mail reported. Protests additionally came about outdoors the prime minister’s residence at Downing Street.

In Germany, hundreds of individuals protested Saturday in Munich and different German cities, DW reported. A protest scheduled for Sunday close to the Brandenburg Gate is predicted to attract 20,000 individuals.

“Everybody is scared,” one protester in Munich’s Karlsplatz sq. advised DW. “We had peace for 80 years and all of a sudden, war is back in Europe.”

