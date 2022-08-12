Antonio Brown’s “biggest regret” quote originated on sports satire page

A satirical meme recalling controversial NFL participant Antonio Brown’s “biggest regret” has gone viral after being shared by Brown on social media.

Brown, beforehand a celebrity extensive receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a number of years and presently a free agent, shared the meme to his Twitter account whereas signing it “Sincerely AB” on Thursday, initially sparking a wave of confusion and concern amongst NFL followers. While the meme purports to function a weird and absurdly useless quote from the 34-year-old receiver “on his biggest regret,” it was created by the sports activities satire website The Sports Memery earlier than being shared by Brown.

“My biggest regret in my career doesn’t involve calling my GM a ‘cracker’, or showing up to Raiders camp late in a hot air balloon with frozen feet, or throwing rocks at that UPS driver, and it definitely doesn’t involve taking my shirt off and doing a victory lap around the Jets’ stadium mid game while throwing up Deuces,” the meme states, whereas claiming to be a Brown quote.

“My biggest regret is that I’ll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live,” it continues. “Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can’t imagine what that was like for you all to see something like that. Like watching The Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks.”

Brown has had a rocky previous that features a January 2020 arrest on fees of housebreaking and battery and a number of allegations of sexual assault. Possibly attributable to his historical past, his previous mental health issues and his popularity for generally weird behavior that included an on-field meltdown in the beginning of this 12 months, many assumed that Brown had shared a real quote on Thursday.

“Antonio Brown has said/done some narcissistic things in the past but this has to rank number 1,” sports activities anchor Derek Kopp tweeted. “The comparison of watching him play to watching Jesus perform at Red Rocks is really something.”

“I feel like we’re going to see AB do something really bad and people are going to wonder if it could have been prevented,” tweeted lawyer and podcaster Alejandra Caraballo. “This stopped being funny a long time ago. This guy needs some serious help.”

“Somewhere this is going to be turned into a motivational poster,” tweeted Caitie Lilly, a social media producer for Las Vegas Fox affiliate KVVU. “Believe in yourself like Antonio Brown believes in himself.”

Others had been much less satisfied that the tweet featured an genuine Brown quote, with some recognizing the unique supply of the quote.

“There is zero chance Antonio Brown either wrote or said these words,” sports activities reporter Noah Hiles tweeted.

“You guys, Antonio Brown didn’t make that meme,” movie, TV and gaming journalist Kane Webb tweeted whereas sharing a screenshot of the unique meme from The Sports Memery. “It was made by someone else. AB might be funny, but he ain’t funny enough to have come up with all of that. Honestly, Red Rocks should have been your tip away that he didn’t make that.”

The individual working The Sports Memery Twitter account additionally commented on the meme going viral, saying that it was their “favorite” occasion of an athlete sharing the positioning’s satire.

“We’ve had a lot of athletes post our satire in the past,” they tweeted. “But this one is by far my favorite.”

Newsweek has reached out to Brown’s agent for remark.