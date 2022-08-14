Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel See Red As Harry Kane Snatches Draw For Tottenham Hotspur At Chelsea | Football News

Harry Kane snatched a 96th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham from a feisty London derby towards Chelsea on Sunday. Both managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel have been sent-off after the full-time whistle for his or her second bodily altercation of the match. Chelsea seemed set to get a brand new period at Stamford Bridge off to the very best begin as they twice led via Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James. Tottenham have been properly off the extent required if they’re to dwell as much as hopes of difficult Manchester City and Liverpool for the title, however confirmed the newfound character instilled by Conte to struggle again for a degree.

The Italian and Tuchel have been each booked within the aftermath of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg‘s first equaliser.

Tempers then flared once more throughout a handshake after Kane nodded in with nearly the final motion of the sport.

Tottenham have nonetheless solely received as soon as at Stamford Bridge in 32 years within the league, however Conte will probably be delighted to flee with a share of the spoils towards his former membership.

New Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly was welcomed by an enormous banner from the Chelsea help and noticed an early return on the close to 170 million euros ($206 million) funding within the switch market since he sanctioned a 2.5 billion pound takeover to purchase the membership from Roman Abramovich.

Despite the drastic modifications within the boardroom, on the sector it was just like the previous occasions below Abramovich as Chelsea outthought, outplayed and outmuscled Spurs for the primary 45 minutes.

Two of Chelsea’s new signings mixed for the opening aim because it was from Marc Cucurella’s nook that Koulibaly discovered house to volley house.

Conte once more resisted the temptation to begin any of his six new signings, nevertheless it was not till the introduction of Richarlison simply earlier than the hour mark and a swap of formation that Tottenham started to threaten.

Kane had an excellent likelihood to degree when he uncharacteristically dragged large with solely Edouard Mendy to beat.

Spurs did degree 22 minutes from time in controversial vogue to mild the spark between the 2 managers.

Kai Havertz seemed to be clearly fouled by Rodrigo Bentancur earlier than Tottenham broke ahead and the ball finally fell to Hojbjerg to fireside low and laborious previous Mendy.

Tuchel reacted furiously to the choice and Conte’s overzealous celebration.

The German fought hearth with hearth as he sprinted down the touchline to rejoice when James thrashed house Raheem Sterling‘s cross to revive Chelsea’s lead 13 minutes from time.

However, Kane had the ultimate say as he flicked in Ivan Perisic‘s nook deep into added time.

Earlier, Nottingham Forest celebrated their first house sport within the Premier League for 23 years by beating West Ham 1-0.

The two-time European champions have made 14 new signings in a bid to keep up their top-flight standing and two of these making their house debuts have been the celebs as Taiwo Awoniyi scored the one aim and Dean Henderson saved Declan Rice’s penalty.

Forest had fortune on their aspect because the Hammers additionally had a first-half aim controversially dominated out and hit the underside of the crossbar twice after the break via Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma.

But that mattered little to a jubilant 30,000 crowd on the City Ground, who revelled of their first three factors again within the massive time.

