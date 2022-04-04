Anu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane recreate Antakshari show in viral ad. Watch

If you’re a ‘90s child, then you definately have to be acquainted with successful present of the time, Antakshari, that was hosted by Anu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane. Well, Indian Fintech firm CRED has paid homage to the ‘90s nostalgia of their newest commercial and similar to their different quirky adverts, this one can also be going viral. It reveals Anu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane recreating the present that has the entire ‘90s vibe to it.

A video of the commercial was posted by CRED on their Twitter deal with on April 3 and it’s got over three lakh views thus far. In the video, Anu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane start anchoring the present and play Antakshari with the contestants. However, there’s a twist. Instead of singing movie songs, the contestants sing about CRED Bounty.

“The only way to play Antakshari,” reads the caption of the publish.

Watch the video beneath:

The video reminded netizens of the great previous days as they couldn’t assist feeling nostalgic.

“I don’t even use CRED, but I use CRED ads to forget everything else happening in my life,” posted a Twitter person. “Cred has always produced many masterpiece ads and it is the new one among those, keep it up CRED to chin up our faces for a moment,” stated one other person.

Some social media customers got here up with humorous replies to the tweet:

Other promoting company – we’d like 4k & UHD and celebrities who’re at the moment trending to make an advert. Cred – lets roll again to 144p digicam with previous celebrities and pattern them, & give viewers our product and nostalgic really feel. That’s enterprise 😜

Cred adverts ❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanush__kr) April 3, 2022

I’m loving this “retro” section of CRED. What in the event that they give you a “shakalaka boom boom” model of it, its an finish for all. 😩☠️ — Tripti Goyal (@triipiitii) April 3, 2022

What do you consider this newest CRED advert?