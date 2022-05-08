Anushka Sharma drops cute pic of daughter Vamika, thanks her mom for ‘being a huge support’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

To mark the big day of Mother’s Day, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Sunday (May 08) shared a glimpse of her daughter Vamika. Anushka dropped a collection of cute photos on her Instagram deal with. In the primary image, she shared an image of herself taking part in with Vamika and her mum Ashima Sharma can be seen standing behind her. She devoted the second image, to her mother, as she thanked her for the assist she supplied particularly after Anushka grew to become a mom.

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram Post

The actress thanked her mother for being an enormous energy and assist within the final 12 months and few months. She wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Maa. Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months. Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all.” ALSO READ: Happy Mother’s Day: Wishes pour in from Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif & other Bollywood celebs

Anushka, who welcomed Vamika along with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli in January final 12 months, lined the child’s face with a butterfly sticker. In one other image, the actress’ pet canine Dude could be seen sleeping on Ashima’s lap. Take a glance

Anushka Sharma’s upcoming initiatives

The actress is engaged on a sports activities movie, titled Chakda Xpress. It is the biopic of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami who’s a report holder in quick bowling in Women’s cricket. Directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee, the movie traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she charts her personal course regardless of the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics. Tasting success by means of her dedication and grit, she rose to the place of the skipper of the Indian girls’s nationwide cricket crew. This movie will mark Anushka’s comeback on the silver display after the 2018 movie Zero. ALSO READ: Mother’s Day 2022: Date, History and Significance of the special day

Also, Anushka just lately stepped down from the manufacturing and distribution firm Clean Slate Filmz she had based alongside along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma.