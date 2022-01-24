Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Daughter’s Pics Viral, Fans Say Privacy Breach

New Delhi:

A broadcaster of the continuing India-South Africa sequence has revealed celeb couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s one-year-old daughter Vamika’s face on Sunday, which has fueled Virushka’s followers on social media.

Pictures and movies revealing the face of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s one-year-old daughter Vamika has been going rounds on social media for the primary time after a broadcaster of ongoing India-South Africa sequence captured the actor and her daughter cheering for Virat from the stands, on Sunday.

This has angered the couple’s followers as Virat and Anushka have by no means revealed Vamika’s face in any of their footage since her beginning. The star couple has additionally requested the paparazzi to not click on her footage since they wish to keep the privateness of their little one.

Despite all this, a broadcaster revealed the video of Anushka holding her daughter in her arms whereas cheering for Virat from the VIP lounge on the stadium.

Netizens who have been eagerly ready to get a glimpse of the star couple’s daughter have taken the screenshots and circulated the photographs throughout social media.

Meanwhile, die coronary heart followers of the star couple have slammed the broadcasters and have been demanding fan pages and different accounts to delete the posts.

“Well, honestly it was terrible thing of them to do that by not respecting the privacy they needed!” a fan wrote.

“Plz respect their privacy and delete this,” “Stop sharing dude,” “Plz don’t do that hide her face then share it,” tweeted different followers.

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official assertion revealing the rationale for holding Vamika away from the limelight, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Recently, Anushka had additionally penned a word thanking the camerapersons for not clicking footage of their daughter Vamika whereas they accompany Virat for his cricket match excursions.

“We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people on the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you,” Anushka had shared.

Anushka and Vamika have not too long ago accompanied Virat in South Africa for the continuing India-South Africa sequence.