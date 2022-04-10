Anushka Sharma’s Maharashtrian Platter Will Leave You Craving

From Anushka Sharma’s social media feed, we all know that she’s a foodie and likes to deal with herself to delicious meals from completely different cuisines. This Sunday, Anushka determined to gorge on Maharashtrian meals served within the conventional method, on a banana leaf. She shared a photograph on Instagram Stories the place we will see varan bhaat (dal and rice) with dollops of toop (ghee) and masala bhaat (rice dish) cooked in a spread of spices and greens like inexperienced peas. Her “natural” platter additionally featured quite a lot of indulgent curries, loncha and what gave the impression to be arbi ke patte ke pakode. She added a sticker that learn, “Time for food.”

Varan bhaat is a conventional Maharashtrian dish that’s served at quite a few festive and vital occasions equivalent to Ganesh Chaturthi and Gudi Padwa. If you’re looking at making it, click on here for the recipe. Another wonderful rice dish that you would be able to make at house is masala bhaat, It’s a one-pot meal that is a staple at most Maharashtrian get-togethers.

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma Is Having The Best Foodie Vacation In England And Here’s Proof,

Anushka Sharma had shared a jam-making video on Instagram a number of months in the past, revealing that it was shot throughout the lockdown in 2020. Anushka first goes into her kitchen backyard to reap recent tomatoes for the jam within the video. She returns with the basket of tomatoes and washes them beneath a faucet. The tomatoes are then sliced, blanched, and positioned in ice water. She dices the tomatoes after peeling them and begins cooking them in a pan. Then she provides sugar, salt, and different spices, in addition to lemon juice. In the tip, she is seen consuming it along with her household on bread.

Anushka Sharma is a fan of south indian dishes, Once, she had shared a photograph of podi dosa and made us hungry. Her crispy delight was surrounded by coconut chutney and peanut chutney. On her desk, we may additionally spot oranges, a dish that resembled vermicelli, a spicy curry and a inexperienced dip. She wrote, “Podi dosa”, and added a slurp emoji and a pink coronary heart emoji.

Once, Anushka Sharma additionally saved a full-fledged sadhya-style meal served on a banana leaf. The actress loved thattu dosa, a tasty banana flower curry – a well-liked dish in south India. There was a preparation of drumsticks too and a banana was saved on her platter. Anushka captioned the picture, “Delicious”.

Anushka Sharma, we’re eagerly ready in your subsequent gastronomic journey.

