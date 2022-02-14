Anxiety mounts for Australian patients as supply chain crunch hits another arthritis drug
Patients are reckoning with main shortages of a second rheumatoid arthritis drug in Australia, with manufacturing points at pharma large Bristol Myers Squibb resulting in decrease provides of its medicine Orencia.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) issued a discover final week confirming the corporate had suggested it of shortages of the product, which is used to deal with rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
The provide crunch comes lower than a yr after one other arthritis drug, referred to as Actemra, saw major supply interruptions due to it being diverted to COVID-19 patients as a treatment for serious cases.
Bristol Myers Squibb’s Australian medical director Melinda Munns mentioned Orencia would see intermittent provide constraints globally all through the primary half of this yr as a result of “a combination of manufacturing capacity constraints, supplier component challenges and shipment delays”.
The state of affairs is worrying specialists, who say rheumatologists have already spent the previous yr juggling their sufferers’ remedy plans to make sure the medicines they prescribe are literally obtainable.
Professor Catherine Hill, president of the Australian Rheumatology Association (ARA) and director of the Rheumatology Unit at Adelaide’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, mentioned the shortages of Orencia have been regarding as a result of it was a drug usually prescribed to sufferers who aren’t suited to different remedies.
“That is why we are feeling pretty anxious about it,” she mentioned.
While Bristol Myers Squibb is hoping extra provides of the medicine will land later this month and in March, Professor Hill mentioned international provide chain challenges imply there aren’t any ensures.