Anxiety mounts for Australian patients as supply chain crunch hits another arthritis drug

Patients are reckoning with main shortages of a second rheumatoid arthritis drug in Australia, with manufacturing points at pharma large Bristol Myers Squibb resulting in decrease provides of its medicine Orencia.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) issued a discover final week confirming the corporate had suggested it of shortages of the product, which is used to deal with rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

The provide crunch comes lower than a yr after one other arthritis drug, referred to as Actemra, saw major supply interruptions due to it being diverted to COVID-19 patients as a treatment for serious cases.