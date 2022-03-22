Any Compromises With Russia Will Need Referendum In Ukraine, Says Zelensky

Moscow insists on a assure that Ukraine by no means be admitted to NATO.

Kyiv:

Any deal agreed in peace negotiations with Russia will probably be submitted to a referendum in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky advised a regional Ukrainian public media outlet Monday.

“I explained it to all the negotiating groups: when you speak of all these changes (in a future accord) and they can be historic… we will come back to a referendum,” Zelensky advised Suspilne, an web information website.

“The people will have to weigh in on certain kinds of compromise,” Zelensky mentioned, including that what the compromises cowl are a part of the talks with Russia.

Zelensky spoke at size about the important thing query of whether or not Ukraine ought to by no means be a part of NATO, as he not too long ago conceded.

“We have all already understood it,” Zelensky mentioned, explaining that Ukraine is not going to be admitted to NATO as a result of its member states “are afraid of Russia.”

“That’s all. And we have to calm down and say: ‘Ok (we need) other security guarantees’,” he mentioned.

“There are NATO countries that want to provide security guarantees… who are ready to do what the alliance would do if we were members,” the Ukrainian chief mentioned.

“And I think this is a normal compromise,” he mentioned.

Moscow insists on a assure that Ukraine by no means be admitted to NATO, an organisation created to guard Europe from the specter of the Soviet Union at first of the Cold War.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO has expanded to incorporate international locations on Russia’s borders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)