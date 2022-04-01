“Anyone Can Meet Him”: Yogi Adityanath’s Deputy On Shivpal Yadav Meet

UP Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya stated anybody can meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh):

A day after Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav referred to as on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid the speculations that the previous is about to finish his alliance along with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, newly-elected Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday stated that Adityanath is the chief minister of 24 crore inhabitants of Uttar Pradesh and might meet anybody.

“Yogi Adityanath is the chief minister of 24 crore population in Uttar Pradesh. Anyone can meet him. Recently, he also met Akhilesh Yadav,” UP Deputy CM informed ANI.

Mr Shivpal is miffed with the Samajwadi Party chief for not inviting him for a gathering of all of the SP legislators. It appears Akhilesh Yadav’s “reunion” with uncle Shivpal Yadav was apparently short-lived. Days after the Samajwadi Party misplaced the Uttar Pradesh election, speculations are rife that Shivpal Yadav is about to finish his alliance with Akhilesh Yadav.

“I was not invited to the party meeting. I waited for two days and cancelled all my programs for this meeting but I wasn’t invited. I am an MLA from Samajwadi Party but still not invited,” Mr Shivpal informed ANI.

Shivpal Singh Yadav severed ties with Samajwadi Party in 2017 however contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh meeting elections from Jaswantnagar as SP’s candidate.

Keshav Prasad Maurya met senior BJP leaders together with JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari amongst others within the nationwide capital yesterday to take blessings and steering for working additional in Uttar Pradesh.

He stated that the second tenure has began with growth works in Uttar Pradesh beneath the management of Yogi Adityanath.

“Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the second consecutive term has started in UP. Development works and the welfare of poor people are still going on. I will serve the people of Uttar Pradesh with my utmost honesty,” Mr Maurya said.

He affirmed that “Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra” or BJP’s manifesto is the foremost precedence for the occasion to maneuver forward.

Speaking about Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s comment on MGNREGA, KP Maurya stated, “There is no need to say much about her statement. If Congress had done something good for the state, then BJP would not have been in power, PM Modi would not have been the Prime Minister of India. They should contemplate their own mistakes.”

He continued slamming Congress saying that the occasion ought to take an oath to ‘rectify’ their misdeeds.

Earlier on Thursday, Sonia Gandhi claimed that the MGNREGS finances for the present yr is 35 per cent lower than that of 2020 even when unemployment is repeatedly rising within the nation.

She additionally urged that Centre to make sure correct finances allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) whereas additionally making cost of wages to laborers inside 15 days of labor.