ANZ announces senior capital markets recruits | anz, capital markets, senior hires, recruitment, trends, debt, credit | FinanceAsia

Last week August 16, ANZ introduced a number of key hires inside the financial institution’s Capital Markets functionality throughout Asia and the Americas.

In Hong Kong, the financial institution introduced the appointment of Paul Chan to steer its North Asia Debt Capital Markets enterprise alongside Louise Yang, as co-heads of the DCM origination effort throughout merchandise and consumer segments within the area. The pair will even handle the workforce based mostly in Hong Kong. They report into KJ Kim, head of Capital Markets, Asia.

Chan joins the establishment from SocGen, the place he labored within the Asia-based Sustainable Finance workforce. He brings to ANZ over 12 years of coping with…