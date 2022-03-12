Aparna Yadav, who quit Samajwadi Party to join BJP, takes dig at opposition

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) large victory within the Uttar Pradesh meeting election, Aparna Yadav – the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Yadav, who joined the BJP only a month earlier than polls – has condemned the rigging of EVMs, or digital voting machines. “EVMs should not be rigged…” she instructed a Hindi information channel in response to allegations by the opposition, together with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, of EVM capturing and vote tampering throughout counting yesterday for the UP election.

Aparna Yadav additionally mentioned the individuals of UP had ‘voted in a free and honest method’ and elected the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP authorities to a second time period. The BJP and its allies recorded a dominant win within the UP Assembly election, successful 273 of 403 seats.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, whose occasion gained 125 seats to complete second, had alleged that EVMs in Varanasi district had been transported illegally and with out informing involved candidates. Calling on the Election Commission to behave, he mentioned it was a ‘theft of votes’. Officials dismissed this and mentioned EVMs meant for ‘coaching functions’ had been being transported.

Aparna Yadav additionally spoke about her function within the BJP and mentioned she would assume any duty her new occasion provided her. She mentioned she had joined the BJP to serve the nation.

She additionally took a dig on the opposition and mentioned they need to take into consideration their errors – after a drubbing within the 2022 Assembly election – and the place they may have gone improper. The BJP chief asserted that folks of each faith, class, and clan had voted for the BJP.

On Thursday, after it turned clear the BJP would return to energy in UP, Aparna Yadav expressed her satisfaction and mentioned, “Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai sabke sab hein bhaajpayee. (Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christians… all are BJP supporters). This is an answer to all those who divided the state on the basis of appeasement politics, caste. We are forming a government with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on March 10. Can’t get a better government than this.”

Seen as a high-profile signing for the BJP – notably after the ruling occasion leaked over a dozen MLAs and three ministers to the Samajwadi Party within the run-up to the election, Aparna Yadav didn’t, nevertheless, contest the UP ballot.

The BJP recorded a second straight victory in Uttar Pradesh and likewise dominated Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, whereas the Congress suffered an enormous setback in all 5 states. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged a landslide win in Punjab.

