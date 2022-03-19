Apartments on secondary market of Baku continue to decrease in price
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Prices on the
secondary actual property market in Baku proceed to lower, the
Director of the consulting firm MBA Group Nusrat Ibrahimov informed
Trend.
“Prices within the capital’s secondary housing market decreased by
2.29 % in February 2022,” Ibrahimov mentioned.
According to him, curiosity in flats in previous buildings is
step by step declining.
“The sale of flats in previous homes has turn out to be an issue and
on this regard costs have been falling for 3 consecutive
months. Mortgages should not issued for flats constructed earlier than the
Seventies. At one time, flats in “Stalinka” condo buildings
(in-built Fifties) have been the most costly, however in the present day they both do
not promote, or are bought with nice problem. Buyers are in search of
flats solely in new buildings. Due to a lower in curiosity in
flats within the secondary market, costs are decreased,” Ibrahimov
mentioned.