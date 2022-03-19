Apartments on secondary market of Baku continue to decrease in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Prices on the

secondary actual property market in Baku proceed to lower, the

Director of the consulting firm MBA Group Nusrat Ibrahimov informed

Trend.

“Prices within the capital’s secondary housing market decreased by

2.29 % in February 2022,” Ibrahimov mentioned.

According to him, curiosity in flats in previous buildings is

step by step declining.

“The sale of flats in previous homes has turn out to be an issue and

on this regard costs have been falling for 3 consecutive

months. Mortgages should not issued for flats constructed earlier than the

Seventies. At one time, flats in “Stalinka” condo buildings

(in-built Fifties) have been the most costly, however in the present day they both do

not promote, or are bought with nice problem. Buyers are in search of

flats solely in new buildings. Due to a lower in curiosity in

flats within the secondary market, costs are decreased,” Ibrahimov

mentioned.