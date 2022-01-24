APL England cargo ship master to stand trial over container spill

The grasp of a Singapore-flagged cargo chip that misplaced an estimated 50 containers at sea off the Australian coast in 2020 will stand trial in courtroom over the mishap.

Mohd Zulkhaili Bin Alias, 44, appeared remotely in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday for the continuation of a committal listening to.

Containers on the APL England. Credit:Australian Maritime Safety Authority

He had two costs – disposing of rubbish into the ocean within the unique financial zone, and failing to make sure a vessel is operated in order to not trigger air pollution or environmental injury.

The costs have been laid by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.