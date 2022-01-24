APL England cargo ship master to stand trial over container spill
The grasp of a Singapore-flagged cargo chip that misplaced an estimated 50 containers at sea off the Australian coast in 2020 will stand trial in courtroom over the mishap.
Mohd Zulkhaili Bin Alias, 44, appeared remotely in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday for the continuation of a committal listening to.
He had two costs – disposing of rubbish into the ocean within the unique financial zone, and failing to make sure a vessel is operated in order to not trigger air pollution or environmental injury.
The costs have been laid by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.
The APL England was travelling to Melbourne from China when an estimated 50 containers toppled overboard off the coast of Sydney on Sunday, May 24, when the ship hit tough seas.
Containers and different particles later washed up on NSW seashores.
Twenty-one containers misplaced at sea have been empty whereas others had bar stools, meals dehydrators, medical face masks, shields and goggles, furnishings, vary hoods and gazebos.
Mr Alias appeared within the Brisbane courtroom on Monday through video-link from Malaysia. He is on bail.
The committal listening to began with the prosecution dropping the one cost of failing to make sure a vessel is operated in order to not trigger air pollution or environmental injury.