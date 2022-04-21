Apollo 16 moonwalker reflects on mission’s 50th anniversary

Charlie Duke is a part of a tiny fraternity that’s getting even smaller: People who walked on the moon

Duke, 86, visited his Apollo 16 spaceship on Wednesday on the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to mark the fiftieth anniversary of his one and solely journey to the lunar floor. Only 4 of the 12 U.S. astronauts who walked on the moon are nonetheless alive, and Duke stays busy with talking engagements.

Duke stated he nonetheless has vivid reminiscences from the journey, which was the next-to-last U.S. mission to land on the moon. His face lit up throughout an interview recalling his preliminary ideas upon stepping off the lunar lander on to the dusty floor.

“I imply, ‘I’m on the moon!’ I can’t consider it. Even at present it’s an thrilling thought,” the North Carolina native said.

The late John Young was first out of the lander and walked on the moon with Duke, while Ken Mattingly orbited the moon in the command module, nicknamed “Casper.”

Duke said after Apollo ended, the U.S. focused on the space shuttle program, the space station and remote missions into deep space, and he doesn’t hold it against NASA for failing to return to the moon. But he is looking forward to NASA’s upcoming flight to the moon with its new Space Launch System rocket that’s at the core of the Artemis program.

The first of the huge rockets is supposed to blast off for a trip to the moon without crew later this year, and Duke hopes he can attend the first flight with a crew within a few years.

“The moon was really a beautiful environment. Desolate, but yet it had beauty about it,” he said. “The different contrasts, the mountains that we saw. The blackness of space on the surface of the moon and shades of gray. It just was very captivating.”