Apology over nanna dying alone in hospital

An apology has been issued to a “completely heartbroken” girl who was denied seeing her grandmother earlier than she died in an Adelaide hospital.

Paige Carter first took to social media with an emotional video, making a tearful plea to South Australia’s Premier Steven Marshall to have the ability to see her dying 95-year-old grandmother in hospital.

The 28-year-old from Adelaide’s north stated her grandmother, Patricia Woods, was first admitted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital on January 1 after a fall and there examined optimistic to Covid-19.

After she recovered, Ms Woods — who had dementia — was then transferred to a rehabilitation facility and was later readmitted to Adelaide’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a potential clot on her lung.

Ms Carter stated no member of the family was in a position to go to “despite our best efforts” and felt “we‘ve abandoned her”.

“We need to see her, she needs to know we have not abandoned her,” she said.

“Steven Marshall – if your 95-year-old grandmother, or mother, was laying in a hospital bed for over a month, would you be able to see her?

“There are hundreds of families going through the same thing as us, and it’s merciless.”

Ms Carter later confirmed on social media her nanna had died within the early hours of Saturday morning, saying she was “completely heartbroken”.

“I don’t know how to function knowing I’ll never see my nana (sic) again.

“All I can think about is that she spent the last month of her life alone, I will feel the utmost grief, pain and guilt for that for the rest of my life.

Central Adelaide Local Health Network (CALHN) — which is accountable for the hospital — stated Ms Woods’ household have been contacted to rearrange a go to.

But Ms Carter stated the household acquired a telephone name at 7pm on Friday evening advising them their exemption to see Ms Woods was granted for Saturday morning.

“I was so excited to see her … I was going to jump in my car and go down there then and they told me: ‘no, it’s for tomorrow’,” she stated.

“It’s making me angry because they are making it out to sound like I didn’t want to go on Friday.”

Under present restrictions, guests in SA’s public hospitals are solely allowed on web site for compassionate causes or finish of life.

In an announcement, CALHN handed on its “sincerest condolences” to Ms Carter and her household for his or her loss.

“We always do everything we can to ensure patients receive the best possible care in the absence of family and loved ones,” a CALHN spokesperson stated.

“Visitors are allowed across all our hospital sites for compassionate reasons and we encourage our patients, their family or carers to speak with our staff to arrange a visit.

“The QEH staff made contact with the family to arrange a visit Friday, but unfortunately this didn’t occur, and we apologise to Ms Carter and her family.

“We will work with our team to ensure that we are proactive in granting compassionate or wellbeing visits for patients across all CALHN sites.”

Premier Steven Marshall handed on his condolences, saying it was one other “heartbreaking” story attributable to Covid-19.

“My understanding is that SA Health did reach out to the family on Friday but unfortunately a visit wasn’t effected and sadly the patient passed away on Saturday morning,” he instructed ABC Radio.

“We don’t, as politicians, interfere with clinical decisions.

“Probably one of the most worrying things at the moment for hospitals and aged care facilities is infection control.”