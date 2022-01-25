‘Appalling’: Rafael Nadal snubbed for 66yo movie

Fans have been left baffled with the Australian Open’s TV companion leaving Rafael Nadal out within the chilly in a brutal snub.

Tennis followers have been left baffled with Australian Open host broadcaster Channel Nine’s programming choice that left both Rafael Nadal or Nick Kyrgios’ matches with out TV protection for intervals of time.

With the quarter-finals in progress Nine selected to point out one channel’s value of stay protection through the day session, quite than two as they did for the event’s first eight days.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nine’s multichannel Gem was broadcasting the 1956 film The Baby and the Battleship from 3:30pm to five:30pm, with Go exhibiting 20-year-old repeats of Everybody Loves Raymond, putting different tennis matches on their streaming platforms.

Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live Coverage of ATP + WTA Tour Tournaments together with Every Finals Match. New to Kayo? Start Your Free Trial >

But that turned an issue when Rafael Nadal’s singles quarter-final with Denis Shapovalov, starting within the mid-afternoon, was being performed concurrently Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis’ doubles quarter-final in opposition to Germany’s Tim Puetz and New Zealand’s Michael Venus.

It meant tennis followers had been unable to look at the Kyrgios-Kokkinakis match on conventional TV for a lot of the primary set, after which unable to look at Nadal’s bid for a twenty first Grand Slam after they converted to the doubles.

International media had been additionally baffled by the decision with The Times’ Stuart Fraser tweeting: “Does seem bizarre”.

“Not watching the tennis that closely but from what I can gather Nadal is beating Kyrgios and Kokkinakis yeah?” Brydon Coverdale tweeted.

Nine ended up switching back-and-forth between the 2 matches as Shapovalov compelled a fifth set in opposition to Nadal, whereas Puetz and Venus compelled a 3rd set in opposition to Kokkinakis and Kyrgios, exacerbating the issue.

Originally printed as ‘Appalling’: Nadal, Special Ks snubbed for 66-year-old movie as broadcaster slammed