World
apple: Amsterdam police end hostage situation at Apple flagship store – Times of India
AMSTERDAM: Dutch police mentioned on Tuesday night that they had ended a hostage state of affairs in an Apple flagship store in Amsterdam, the place a person with a gun held at the least one particular person hostage for hours.
Police mentioned the hostage taker was arrested after he ran out of the building on the central Leidseplein sq., shortly after 10:30 p.m. (2130 GMT).
“We managed to end the situation by hitting the hostage taker with a car when he ran outside,” police mentioned in a tweet, including that the person was being handled for his accidents.
Images circulating on social media confirmed two folks operating out of the Apple retailer and one among them being hit by an unmarked automotive, flying over the hood from the impression. The photographs couldn’t be instantly verified by Reuters.
There had been no reviews of another accidents.
Witnesses mentioned earlier on the night that they had heard gunshots across the retailer at about 5:30 p.m. (1630 GMT).
Police reported an incident at a store on the sq. shortly after 6 p.m. and a lot of forces took up place across the Apple retailer.
Police confirmed reviews of a hostage state of affairs, clearing the normally crowded sq. on the south aspect of Amsterdam’s centre and urging folks within the space to remain indoors.
Images on social media confirmed a person in a camouflage outfit brandishing what appeared like a gun and holding one other man hostage contained in the Apple retailer.
During the night, dozens of individuals had been in a position to depart the massive Apple retailer.
Police didn’t give any particulars in regards to the hostage taker or the reason for the incident.
Police mentioned the hostage taker was arrested after he ran out of the building on the central Leidseplein sq., shortly after 10:30 p.m. (2130 GMT).
“We managed to end the situation by hitting the hostage taker with a car when he ran outside,” police mentioned in a tweet, including that the person was being handled for his accidents.
Images circulating on social media confirmed two folks operating out of the Apple retailer and one among them being hit by an unmarked automotive, flying over the hood from the impression. The photographs couldn’t be instantly verified by Reuters.
There had been no reviews of another accidents.
Witnesses mentioned earlier on the night that they had heard gunshots across the retailer at about 5:30 p.m. (1630 GMT).
Police reported an incident at a store on the sq. shortly after 6 p.m. and a lot of forces took up place across the Apple retailer.
Police confirmed reviews of a hostage state of affairs, clearing the normally crowded sq. on the south aspect of Amsterdam’s centre and urging folks within the space to remain indoors.
Images on social media confirmed a person in a camouflage outfit brandishing what appeared like a gun and holding one other man hostage contained in the Apple retailer.
During the night, dozens of individuals had been in a position to depart the massive Apple retailer.
Police didn’t give any particulars in regards to the hostage taker or the reason for the incident.