Apple CEO responds to Haryana dentist’s wife; THIS is what he says

Apple CEO Tim Cook has responded to Haryana dentist’s spouse after she wrote about how an Apple Watch saved her husband’s spouse.

We just lately got here throughout an incident the place an Apple Watch performed a key function in saving a Haryana dentist’s life. A well timed ECG monitoring made Nitesh Chopra and his spouse Neha rapidly seek the advice of the physician, and shortly after, the husband was recognized with a blocked artery. The therapy was accomplished and Nitesh received a brand new lease of life. Soon after, his spouse Neha wrote a be aware to Apple CEO Tim Cook, thanking him for the gadget that helped saved her husband’s life.

And now, Cook has responded to that e mail. In his response to Neha’s be aware, Cook says, “I’m very glad you sought clinical evaluation and received the care you desired. Thank you for sharing your story with us. Have a good day. Best wishes, Tim”.

While Nitesh continues to make use of the Apple Watch Series 6, it’s Neha who’s now prepared to buy one other Apple Watch with the intention to preserve monitoring her well being. Nitesh is, in truth, contemplating getting the brand new Apple Watch Series 7, which may additionally monitor ECG together with Blood Oxygen saturation monitoring.

Apple Watch saves the day

Nitesh, within the dialog with HT Tech, mentioned that he initially assumed the Apple Watch was extra of a vogue accent and could be of much less assist in monitoring well being. “I feel blessed. I can’t express my gratitude. Initially I also used Apple Watch as a fashion accessory and to check time and my step count and could not imagine that one day it will save my life,” mentioned Nitesh.

“Once we reached the hospital, the doctor did an ECG and we even compared it with the monitor. When I was in CCU, my wife and I are were continuously comparing our Apple Watch reading with the monitor and they were in sync.,” he mentioned on the information accuracy of the ECG readings on his Apple Watch and the right medical grade system.

The Apple Watch has been concerned in numerous related tales, whereby its warning saved the individual’s life. At the second, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the very best one Apple makes, providing ECG monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and the standard bunch of coronary heart price in addition to sleep and stress monitoring. The Apple Watch SE is the extra reasonably priced mannequin with a smaller show and misses out on ECG in addition to SpO2 monitoring, however retains coronary heart price monitoring and different primary monitoring options.