Apple CEO stalker’s erratic threats unearthed

Documents submitted to the Santa Clara County Superior Court by Apple Inc, and seen by information.com.au, allege the 45-year-old lady from Virginia despatched Cook a number of footage of loaded pistols and trespassed on his property.

There are additionally data of a whole lot of threatening emails claiming he’s the daddy of her twins.

The lady was described as displaying “erratic, threatening, and bizarre behaviour,” in accordance with the corporate, which mentioned it believed she “may be armed and is still in the South Bay Area”.

An utility for the restraining order, which was granted on Friday, confirmed a protracted checklist of comparable messages and threats, imploring Cook hand over $500 million.

The lady was barred from possessing weapons and approaching or contacting Cook or different Apple staff, amongst different actions cited within the order.

The lady additionally tweeted about her purported relationship with Cook a dozen instances on Halloween 2020 and emailed him about 200 instances between late October and mid-November that 12 months, the paperwork allege.

Her communications confirmed “a significant escalation in tone, becoming threatening and highly disturbing,” the applying mentioned, and included pictures of a revolver and cartridges.

Apple allege the ladies additionally started to register phony firms, some with “highly offensive corporate names,” in California, Virginia and New York, naming Cook as a company officer, director or agent, the doc states.

On 3 November 2020, the lady allegedly despatched Cook a sequence of emails with pictures of a loaded handgun and a package deal of ammunition, with one captioned with: “My new gun will never return it at this time before I shoot!”

The following day, she allegedly emailed him once more, this time accusing him of making an attempt to kill her.

“I warned and told you stop trying to kill me. You made me to buy this instead of going for Christmas. I will NEVER forgive forget you,” the e-mail learn.

A courtroom listening to for the case is scheduled for March 29.