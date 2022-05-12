Apple discontinues iPod after 20 years, people can’t help but get emotional

Apple not too long ago discontinued iPod, its iconic music participant, after a future of 20 years. First launched in 2001, the product went by means of many revamps over time. The tech firm not too long ago determined to bid adieu to the final mannequin successfully bringing an finish to the product line. Expectedly, the discontinuation of the gadget, which had been a trusted companion for a lot of over time, evoked emotional responses from individuals. Netizens took to each Twitter and Instagram to say goodbye with nostalgic posts.

People from varied corners of the world shared their reactions to this information. While some remembered the second they bought their first iPod, a couple of shared footage to showcase the units they nonetheless have. We have collected a few of these posts and so they could appear relatable if you’re additionally an iPod fan.

“My first ever iPod my first ever Apple product. Saved up for this from my weekend job at Somerfield. My first ever purchase on Amazon. Absolutely adored it and an absolute game changer in the way I listened to music and have done ever since. Massive,” wrote a Twitter consumer together with the hashtags #ipod and #RIPiPod. They additionally shared a picture of their gadget:

My first ever iPod my first ever Apple product. Saved up for this from my weekend job at Somerfield. My first ever buy on Amazon. Absolutely adored it & an absolute recreation changer in the best way I listened to music and have performed ever since. Massive. #ipod #RIPiPod pic.twitter.com/NTizKGg1wF — Matt Guest (@Guesty22) May 12, 2022

“Apple is discontinuing the iPod!!! More than 20 years ago, Apple introduced the iPod that could store up to 1,000 songs and fit in your pocket. The gadget introduced by Steve Jobs expanded the product line of the company. Now, the iPod will remain a classic device as music streaming on smartphones continues to grow…,” an Instagram consumer wrote. Then they added “I just started my iPod collection!” and posted a pic to point out their units.

“These things changed the way I listen to music (and even in 2022, the only reason I don’t use them is because I now have a phone with enough storage space to hold a few thousand songs from my iTunes library to shuffle when I’m out and about. I’m not a constant streamer and never will be). Godspeed, dear iPod,” posted a consumer of Instagram and shared this picture:

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vp of worldwide advertising and marketing, stated in a press release, reports CNN. Nostalgic customers also can purchase iPod Touch gadget on-line “while supplies last.”

