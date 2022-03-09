Apple Event Highlights: All the Announcements From Apple’s March 8 Event

Apple’s March 8 occasion, titled Peek Performance, is kicking off at 10am PST (11:30pm IST), and you may get all the most recent updates from the launch occasion proper right here. The Cupertino-headquartered firm is predicted to unveil a model new iPhone SE mannequin, which must be probably the most inexpensive 5G smartphone from Apple. Alongside, the fifth-generation iPad Air is predicted to launch, other than new Apple silicon chips for varied Mac machines, and a Mac Studio machine with an all-new kind issue. We’ve additionally embedded Apple’s occasion livestream above, so you could have a selection of watching the occasion stay or following our updates.

Recent leaks have additionally indicated that Apple could unveil new inexperienced color variants for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, whereas the brand new iPad Air is alleged arrive in a model new purple color variant.

Back to the third-generation iPhone SE mannequin, rumours tip the smartphone could also be branded because the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE+ 5G, or the 5G iPhone SE. While the design is predicted to be much like the final technology, it’s anticipated to get the brand new Apple A15 Bionic SoC, 5G connectivity, and a greater rear digital camera setup. It’s stated to be priced beginning $300 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

As for the brand new iPad Air that is anticipated to be launched at Apple’s occasion at the moment, we are able to anticipate the corporate to make an identical proposition as the brand new iPhone SE, which is to keep up the identical design because the earlier technology (iPhone SE (2020)), however embrace 5G connectivity, the current A15 Bionic SoC, and improve the digital camera – although this time, the selfie digital camera is the one getting an improve. It is alleged to be priced beginning $599 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

Apple at at the moment’s occasion can also launch new MacEbook Pro, MacEbook Air, iMac Pro, and Mac mini fashions with varied Apple silicon chips, together with the anticipated new Apple M2 SoC, a super-powered M1 Max SoC, other than providing new configurations with M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs. A model new Mac Studio machine, with a much bigger kind issue than the Mac mini, in addition to a brand new 27-inch 7K decision show, are additionally anticipated.