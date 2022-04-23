Apple Opens Free Service Programme for Watch Series 6 Blank Screen Issue

Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Series 6 Service Program for Blank Screen Issue after the corporate decided {that a} very small proportion of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 screens could completely go clean. The affected wearables had been manufactured between April 2021 and September 2021. Users going through this concern have the choice to examine the serial variety of their smartwatch on the official web site. If your smartwatch is eligible, you may entry freed from cost service from an Apple Authorised Service Provider (AASP). Separately, it was reported late final month that the Apple Watch Series 7 quick charging is breaking because the watchOS 8.5 replace.

Apple Watch Series 6 Service Program for Blank Screen Issue was announced by the Cupertino, California-based firm after it detected a producing defect with its Series 6 smartwatches. According to the corporate, the screens of a small proportion of the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 could also be going clean completely. The affected wearables are from the batches that had been manufactured between April 2021 and September 2021.

The tech large has made it clear that solely the eligible smartwatches will obtain the free service from the AASP. The firm has stated that restore of the eligible wearables could also be restricted to the unique nation or area of buy. Users can examine the eligibility of their smartwatch for the Apple Watch Series 6 service programme by coming into the serial quantity on Apple’s official web site.

It was reported final month that the watchOS 8.5 replace which was launched for the Apple Watch in March was breaking quick charging help. The replace had introduced the flexibility to authorise Apple TV purchases and subscriptions straight from the customers’ wrist. Users may additionally use audio hints in Fitness+ with audio commentary of visually demonstrated strikes throughout exercises following the replace. But the studies pointed to Apple Watch Series 7 customers confirming that the watchOS 8.5 seems to interrupt help for quick charging — a characteristic that was unique to the Apple Watch Series 7.