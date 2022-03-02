Apple pauses sales in Russia and stops all exports

toggle caption Ted Shaffrey/AP

Apple has paused all gross sales inside Russia and can cease all exports into the nation in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The transfer represents essentially the most dramatic motion a Big Tech firm has taken to economically squeeze Russia. It comes as governments within the U.S. and Europe together with a slew of firms have acted to isolate Russia because it escalates its battle in Ukraine.

“It’s shocking. I did not expect Apple to take this step,” mentioned Gene Munster of funding agency Loup Ventures.

Munster estimates that Russia represents solely about 2% of Apple’s international income. Still, that is greater than $7 billion in gross sales for the corporate.

“It’s pretty unheard of for a company to stop selling its products, especially Apple, which is not one to weigh into political affairs,” Munster mentioned.

An Apple spokesman on Tuesday confirmed to NPR that along with halting the sale of all Apple merchandise inside Russia, the corporate’s common cost service, Apple Pay, is being restricted within the nation. iPhones are the third-most common smartphone in Russia, behind Xiaomi and Samsung, in accordance with research firm IDC.

The gross sales ban impacts on-line gross sales, since Apple doesn’t have any bodily shops in Russia.

Media accounts backed by the Russian authorities, together with RT and Sputnik, are actually blocked in Apple’s App Store, following similar moves to crackdown on Russian propaganda by Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. And regardless of pleas from the Russian authorities, Netflix says it’s refusing to stream state authorities channels.

But Apple’s enterprise restrictions introduced go farther than some other tech firm.

People utilizing Apple Maps inside Ukraine may also discover some adjustments: Traffic and dwell incidents, two options that assist folks determine the easiest way to journey, have been disabled as security measures for Ukrainian residents, in accordance with Apple.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” an Apple spokesman mentioned in an announcement. “We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.”

Mykhailo Fedorov, the vice prime minister of Ukraine, despatched a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking him to cease promoting services and products to Russians in response to the invasion. Fedorov particularly additionally requested Cook to dam entry to Apple’s App Store, in accordance with a copy of the letter Fedorov shared on Twitter.

Though Apple’s actions are sweeping, they don’t totally block Russians from accessing the App Store.

“That might have gone too far,” Munster mentioned. “They had to strike a balance while still making a bold statement, and they have.”

