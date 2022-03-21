Apple Services Outage Reported: Apple Music, Apple TV+, App Store Down

Several of Apple’s web-based providers together with Apple Music, Apple TV+, the App Store, Podcasts, Contacts, and Apple Arcade are experiencing an outage in some elements of the world, as of Monday night time. According to Apple’s personal service uptime dashboard, customers in India may presently have bother utilizing sure iCloud options, significantly Calendar, Contacts and Private Relay, in addition to Apple Maps and the Find My community.

The points seem like cascading, with completely different ones marked offline at completely different occasions. In different elements of the world, individuals have taken to social media to report much more widespread Apple outages affecting the App Store, Device Enrollment Program, Apple School Manager, the iTunes Store, Apple News, and extra.

According to the dashboard that Apple makes available online, a number of of its shopper in addition to inside providers have skilled short-term or recurring outages. In the case of the iCloud Account and Sign In service, the web page notes that customers may not be capable to check in to their Apple accounts however can nonetheless use providers. However, iCloud Web Apps have been additionally flagged, with the reason solely stating “This service may be slow or unavailable”. iOS Device Activation additionally grew to become unavailable however was later marked as resolved, whilst points continued with different Apple providers.

Apple now confirms outages on its web site: App Store, Arcade, Business Manager, Music, School Manager, TV+, Device Enrollment Program, iTunes Store, Schoolwork, Radio, Podcasts. pic.twitter.com/Iah90EHEn8 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 21, 2022

Other main corporations and providers lately affected by widespread service outages embrace Spotify, Twitter, Discord, Twitch, Slack, Trello, and even Roblox and Counter-Strike.