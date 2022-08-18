Apple to unveil iPhone 14 on September 7
Apple plans to current its iPhone 14 line on September 7 with
gross sales kicking off on September 16, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday
citing sources with data of the matter, Trend studies citing
TASS.
The information company famous that Apple had not confirmed the date however
new iPhone fashions are historically unveiled within the first half of
September.
Apparently, concurrently new Apple Watch fashions, iPads and new
Macs will likely be introduced, though the information company famous that some
merchandise could also be unveiled later at separate occasions.
It is anticipated that the brand new line of iPhones received’t embrace the
5.4-inch model. Instead, a mannequin with a 6.7-inch display will likely be
added which earlier was featured solely in Apple’s Pro iPhone mannequin
line.
In the iPhone 14 Pro line, Apple will take away the “notch” – the
front-facing digital camera cutout. The digital camera will stay nevertheless it received’t
take up as a lot house on the entrance panel. Its capabilities will
even be enhanced. The Pro mannequin will even have a sooner chip.