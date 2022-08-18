Apple to unveil iPhone 14 on September 7

Apple plans to current its iPhone 14 line on September 7 with

gross sales kicking off on September 16, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday

citing sources with data of the matter, Trend studies citing

TASS.

The information company famous that Apple had not confirmed the date however

new iPhone fashions are historically unveiled within the first half of

September.

Apparently, concurrently new Apple Watch fashions, iPads and new

Macs will likely be introduced, though the information company famous that some

merchandise could also be unveiled later at separate occasions.

It is anticipated that the brand new line of iPhones received’t embrace the

5.4-inch model. Instead, a mannequin with a 6.7-inch display will likely be

added which earlier was featured solely in Apple’s Pro iPhone mannequin

line.

In the iPhone 14 Pro line, Apple will take away the “notch” – the

front-facing digital camera cutout. The digital camera will stay nevertheless it received’t

take up as a lot house on the entrance panel. Its capabilities will

even be enhanced. The Pro mannequin will even have a sooner chip.