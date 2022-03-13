Appointing Faf du Plessis as captain a terrific decision by RCB: Sunil Gavaskar

Royal Challengers Bangalore just lately introduced their new captain as Faf du Plessis for the upcoming IPL 2022 season and loads of former cricketers and consultants considered it as a wonderful resolution. Virat Kohli led the franchise for from 2013 till the earlier season earlier than stepping down from the position after the conclusion IPL 2021.

Du Plessis performed for the Chennai Super Kings franchise in IPL 2021 and completed because the second-highest run-getter within the event, serving to his staff win the title. He was picked by the RCB franchise within the IPL 2022 mega public sale for INR 7 crore and is prone to open the batting alongside Kohli. The 37-year-old has captained the South Africa nationwide aspect for a substantial variety of years and did a superb job effectively as effectively.

Faf du Plessis would need to lead from the entrance, present the way in which: Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar talked about that RCB has completed a wonderful job by appointing du Plessis because the captain and highlighted the management qualities of the latter for his nationwide aspect. He additionally added that du Plessis should fill within the hole created by AB De Villiers’ retirement and stated that he expects him to open the batting. RCB is but to win an IPL trophy and it is going to be fascinating to see if du Plessis can change the fortunes.

“Loads of captaincy experience, loads of leadership quality you see in Faf du Plessis. I am not surprised at all. Remember, he took South African cricket ahead. There was a time in South African cricket when there was a bit of turmoil. He managed to get the team together and get South Africa right up to the top. Clearly, a terrific decision by RCB to hand over the captaincy to Faf du Plessis,” Gavaskar stated whereas talking to Star Sports.

“Big shoes to fill (AB de Villiers’ absence), no doubt about that. Faf du Plessis will open the batting. He would want to lead from the front, show the way. These are exciting times for RCB,” he added.