Approximately 20,000 foreign volunteers in Ukraine fighting against Russians: FM

Some 20,000 worldwide volunteers have traveled to Ukraine to affix within the struggle in opposition to invading Russian forces, a prime Ukrainian official stated Sunday.

“This number is around 20,000 now. They come from many European countries mostly,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba informed US broadcaster CNN.

“Many people in the world hated Russia and what it was doing in recent years, but no one dared to openly oppose and fight them,” he stated.

“So when people saw that Ukrainians are fighting, that Ukrainians are not giving up, many felt motivated to join the fight” and produce Russia to account for its invasion.

But whereas Ukraine’s prime diplomat stated he understood the will of foreigners to contribute on the bottom, it was most necessary to obtain “sustainable, political, economic and military support” from all over the world.

“And we need US leadership in this exercise, with special focus on air defense,” Kuleba stated.

Late final month, in the beginning of the invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky overtly invited foreigners to his nation to type a part of an “International Legion” that will struggle aspect by aspect with Ukrainians in opposition to the Russians.

Volunteers have been invited to use at Ukrainian embassies of their respective international locations.

Denmark has given the inexperienced mild for its nationals to take up arms in Ukraine.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gave comparable permission to UK nationals, however she was contradicted Sunday by the nation’s head of the armed forces Admiral Tony Radakin, who stated it was “unlawful and unhelpful” for Britons to struggle in opposition to Russia in Ukraine.

