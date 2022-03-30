Arab Coalition announces halt to military operations in Yemen as peace talks begin

The Arab Coalition on Tuesday introduced that it could stop all military operations in Yemen throughout the month of Ramadan to assist create “propitious conditions” for peace talks to finish the yearslong struggle within the nation.

The Coalition’s assertion got here hours after GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf known as for a cessation of army operations coinciding with the Yemeni-Yemeni peace talks being held in Saudi Arabia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“With the view of creating propitious conditions needed for successful consultations and a favorable environment for the Holy Month of Ramadan to make peace, and achieve security and stability in Yemen, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition hereby announces cessation of military operations in Yemen beginning at (0600) Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in response to His Excellency’s request,” Coalition Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Malki stated in an announcement.

He added: “This falls under the context of international efforts and initiatives championed by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen and the Saudi Initiative to reach a comprehensive political resolution to end the Yemeni conflict.”

The Coalition additionally reaffirmed its “steadfast position” in supporting the internationally acknowledged authorities of Yemen.

Saudi Arabia opened the primary day of peace talks on Tuesday because the UN and US work to succeed in a truce between the Yemeni authorities and the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The Houthis have refused to attend the talks and have repeatedly rejected peace talks over current years.

Separately, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking landed within the area to “continue leading US diplomatic efforts to advance a durable, inclusive resolution to the conflict in Yemen and bring immediate relief to the people of Yemen.”

The State Department stated Lenderking would additionally take part within the opening of the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue and have interaction with Yemeni contributors.

“The United States welcomes opportunities for Yemenis to come together, to represent their diverse experiences and perspectives, and to identify solutions and reforms that can improve the lives of citizens,” an announcement from Washington learn.

“Yemenis deserve a more peaceful, prosperous country where they can live in safety and dignity.”

Read extra: CENTCOM chief bemoans delays in US weapons sales to Middle East allies