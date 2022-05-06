Arab Coalition completes release of 163 Houthi prisoners

The Arab Coalition mentioned it had launched 163 Houthi prisoners as a part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian initiative, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

108 prisoners have been transported to Aden, Yemen’s interim capital, and 9 have been transported to the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, through two separate flights, the Coalition mentioned.

It additionally mentioned that 37 prisoners have been transported to Yemen through land routes “for humanitarian reasons” and given the truth that they reside in areas that neighbor Saudi Arabia’s borders.

It added that 9 overseas fighters have been handed over to their international locations’ embassies.

The Coalition thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for its efforts in coordinating the prisoners’ launch, and reiterated that the Kingdom’s humanitarian initiative goals to assist peace efforts in Yemen.

The Arab Coalition introduced final week that it’ll launch 163 Houthi prisoners who participated in fight operations towards the Kingdom in a “humanitarian initiative”.

According to Coalition Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, the transfer falls inside the context of earlier humanitarian initiatives and goals to assist efforts that search to finish the disaster in Yemen.

