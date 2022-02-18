Arab Coalition destroys explosives-laden boat launched by Houthis in Red Sea

The Arab Coalition destroyed an explosives-laden boat launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis within the south of the crimson sea, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The coalition added that the boat got here from Yemen’s important Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

“The Houthi’s use of Hodeidah port threatens freedom of navigation and global trade,” the Arab Coalition stated in an announcement carried by SPA.

The Houthis have launched a number of assaults directed at Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in current weeks.

On Wednesday, the UAE known as for “ending the appeasement of the Iran-backed Houthi militia” throughout a UN Security Council briefing on Yemen.

Commenting on the Houthis militia’s alleged use of Hodeidah port to retailer weapons, the UAE everlasting consultant to the UN, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh known as on the physique to have presence within the port to stop utilizing it to serve army functions and to launch assaults that threaten the safety of navigation and international locations within the area.

In January, the UAE-flagged ship Rwabee was seized by the Houthis off Hodeidah.

At the time, the United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) expressed “great concern” over claims that the Houthis had been militarizing the port, stating that the port was very important for the impoverished nation and demanding an inspection.

The Arab Coalition routinely perform focused strikes in Yemen in opposition to the Iran-backed Houthi militia to discourage the rising wave of violent acts in opposition to Saudi Arabia, and extra just lately, the UAE.

