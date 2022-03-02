Arab Coalition, ICRC exchange information on alleged Yemen prison strike

The Arab Coalition mentioned on Wednesday that it met with the International Committee of the Red Cross and exchanged info and information that pertain to allegations of concentrating on a jail in Yemen’s Saada in January, state information company (SPA) reported.

“A constructive meeting was held with the ICRC team in the coalition’s Joint Forces Command [headquarters],” the coalition mentioned, including that it’ll proceed to coordinate and alternate info with the ICRC.

On January 21, several media outlets reported that the coalition performed an airstrike that killed detainees in a jail run by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

However, an investigation launched by the Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) on the alleged focused jail strike by the Arab Coalition has revealed the placement to be a “Special Security Camp in Saada, which is a legitimate military target.”

Brigadier General Turki al-Malki, an official spokesperson of the Arab Coalition, had slammed the allegations and insisted “they are part of a blatant attempt to mislead the public opinion regarding the true nature of the location in an attempt to garner sympathy from UN organizations and INGOs,” in a press release first reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

According to al-Malki, the closest jail is situated 1.8 kilometers away from the claimed location.

