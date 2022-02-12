Arab Coalition strikes eliminate 17 ‘military vehicles,’ Houthi casualties reported

The Arab Coalition has performed 25 focused strikes in opposition to the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Hajjah and Marib within the final 24 hours, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The focused strikes resulted within the destruction of 17 “military vehicles,” in keeping with SPA, and brought about casualties among the many Houthis.

No fatalities had been reported by SPA.

The operation comes throughout a time when tensions are rising with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

On Thursday, the Arab Coalition requested residents of Sanaa to evacuate some “civilian sites” within the subsequent 72 hours and warned of strikes on the Houthi militia within the space.

“Crucial points will be bombed in Sanaa that the Houthis use to launch marches,” the Arab Coalition in an earlier assertion carried by SPA.

The warning got here after the Houthi militia performed a drone strike against Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport on Thursday, injuring 12 folks.

Abha, close to Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen, is a daily goal of drone and missile strikes launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia preventing coalition forces in Yemen.

Numerous nations and nation representatives together with the US Department of State, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, and others, condemned the airport assault.

It got here days after the Iran-backed Houthis attempted to hit the UAE with drone strikes, however failed owing to the nation’s strong air protection.

